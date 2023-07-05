Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after buying an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 207,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 46,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

