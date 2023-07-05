Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.28

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $6.42. Lifetime Brands shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 181,104 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LCUT. TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $135.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $145.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.33 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 49.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 161.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 311.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

(Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

