Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Decreased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,006,523,000 after purchasing an additional 112,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Linde by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,773,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,209,414,000 after buying an additional 526,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after buying an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total value of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,117 shares of company stock worth $23,861,511 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Price Performance

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.13.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $9.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,774. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.