Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the May 31st total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LIPO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 4,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,944. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Get Lipella Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lipella Pharmaceuticals

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIPO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Free Report)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipella Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.