Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.36 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

