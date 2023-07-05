Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Corning by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 209,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 149,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 184,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $946,942.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

