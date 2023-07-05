Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 55,169 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,169 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.78. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

