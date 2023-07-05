Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Up 36.5% in June

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 276,300 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the May 31st total of 202,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.4% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 49,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 46,355 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Longboard Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LBPH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

