Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.11 Per Share

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.1109 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Longfor Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LGFRY opened at C$24.18 on Wednesday. Longfor Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$45.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.40.
Longfor Group Company Profile
