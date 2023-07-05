Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.11 Per Share

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.1109 per share on Tuesday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Longfor Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Longfor Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LGFRY opened at C$24.18 on Wednesday. Longfor Group has a 52 week low of C$12.65 and a 52 week high of C$45.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.40.

Longfor Group Company Profile

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

