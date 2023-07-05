Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.60. 417,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.63. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $226.65.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

