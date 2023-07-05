Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $226.95

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $226.95 and last traded at $225.33, with a volume of 621715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $224.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.63. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 26,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 2,377 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

