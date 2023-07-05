LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

LTC Properties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years. LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.0%.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Price Performance

LTC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. 228,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,304. LTC Properties has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 17.30, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LTC Properties

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

About LTC Properties

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 215 properties in 29 states with 31 operating partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.