MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.37. 308,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

