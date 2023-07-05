MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $1.78 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,152 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 248,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,907. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.