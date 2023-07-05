MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $3.12 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,311. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

