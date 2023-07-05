MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after acquiring an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $11,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 174,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 32,935 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,153,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 3,078.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 144,384 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 2,333,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,103,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

