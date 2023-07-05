Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Magic Software Enterprises Stock Performance
Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 36,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,632. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $652.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.
Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Magic Software Enterprises
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.