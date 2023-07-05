Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Up 25.3% in June

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 9,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.30. 36,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,632. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $652.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $142.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. 19.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

