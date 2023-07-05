MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA) Short Interest Down 23.9% in June

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Activity at MAIA Biotechnology

In related news, Director Stan Smith acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 553,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,446.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,298 shares of company stock worth $95,346 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MAIA Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MAIA Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $71,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in MAIA Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MAIA Biotechnology by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 50,215 shares in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIA Biotechnology Trading Up 0.9 %

MAIA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. 5,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,271. MAIA Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41.

MAIA Biotechnology (NYSEAMERICAN:MAIA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MAIA Biotechnology will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About MAIA Biotechnology

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies targeting cancer. The company's lead product candidate is THIO, a telomere-targeting agent that is in Phase II clinical study to evaluate its activity in patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

