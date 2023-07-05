MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSBP) Shares Down 1.7%

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSBP – Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

MainStreet Bancshares Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.08.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.