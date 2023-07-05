Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC) Short Interest Update

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 497,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 75.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 1.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 7.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 153,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MAQC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,636. Maquia Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

