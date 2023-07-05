MARBLEX (MBX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.20 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $71.13 million and $2.20 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00004056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,723,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,586,294 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,723,287 with 57,586,293.81376439 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.20858293 USD and is up 4.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,434,800.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

