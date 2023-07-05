Marie Myers Sells 4,165 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,757.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $122,076.15.

On Monday, May 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,850,167. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.32.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 39.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in HP by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in HP by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,869 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in HP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 39,761 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in HP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 18,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

