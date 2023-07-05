Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.03

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 24369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 220 ($2.79) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

