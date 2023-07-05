Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.94. 691,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,970. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $395.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $378.16 and its 200 day moving average is $367.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $373.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

