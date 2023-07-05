Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Free Report)’s share price rose 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 7,950 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 1,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Mayne Pharma Group Trading Up 14.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Metrics Contract Services, International, Branded Products, and Portfolio Products.

