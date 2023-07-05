McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,593 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $294.98. The company had a trading volume of 277,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,257. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.46. The company has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

