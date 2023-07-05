McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 271.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,852 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its position in McDonald’s by 48.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,587,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 15,555 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 95.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.79.

MCD traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.45. 696,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,598. The stock has a market cap of $215.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.64 and a 200 day moving average of $278.46.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

