Medicure (CVE:MPH) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.35

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 5350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Medicure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.63 million for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Medicure Inc. will post 0.0867953 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

