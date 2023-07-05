Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Free Report) traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €1.84 ($2.00) and last traded at €1.84 ($2.00). 10,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.95 ($2.11).

Medigene Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's end-to-end platform enables the development of T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple tumor indications. Its pipeline includes MDG1015, a TCR-T therapy product to treat multiple solid tumor indications; MDG10xx to treat multiple solid tumor; and MDG1011, a TCR-T immunotherapy candidate, which is in clinical development to treat blood cancer.

