Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.76.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

