Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Trading Up 3.3%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Free Report)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 66,301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 172,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,567.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

