Metcash Limited (MTS) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on August 20th

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS – Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Sunday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.
Metcash Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.89.
Insider Activity
In other Metcash news, insider Douglas (Doug) Jones 35,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
