MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

MFM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,701. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

