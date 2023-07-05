MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Short Interest Update

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the May 31st total of 281,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
MicroAlgo Price Performance
Shares of MLGO stock opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24. MicroAlgo has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $71.50.
MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.83 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MicroAlgo Company Profile
MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.
