MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 4.9%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 1,449,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 3,988,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $753.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MicroVision by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroVision by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in MicroVision by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in MicroVision by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

