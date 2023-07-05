Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mitesco Stock Performance
MITI opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. Mitesco has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.
Mitesco Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mitesco
- Snowflake Partners with NVIDIA and Microsoft for AI Data Cloud
- Joby Aviation Goes Airborne as News Flow Accelerates
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.