Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $37.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MC. TheStreet lowered Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.