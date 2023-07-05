Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.56

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 240.56 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 272 ($3.45). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.43), with a volume of 691,791 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 250 ($3.17).

The stock has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,089.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 241.18.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

