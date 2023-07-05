Moneywise Inc. Acquires 487 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Moneywise Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 528,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 166,401 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,224,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,172,000 after acquiring an additional 106,271 shares during the period.

FIXD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.99. 242,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $47.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

