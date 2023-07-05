Moneywise Inc. Buys 96,350 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,350 shares during the quarter. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF accounts for 4.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moneywise Inc. owned 2.04% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,817,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 78,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

MUST traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. 7,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,793. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $20.92.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Profile

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

