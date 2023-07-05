Moneywise Inc. Sells 576 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneywise Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Moneywise Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,639. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

