Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MCACR) Short Interest Down 28.6% in June

Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MCACR – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Trading Up 11.9 %

Shares of MCACR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 87,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,023. Monterey Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15.

Get Monterey Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monterey Capital Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meteora Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 306,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.