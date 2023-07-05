Monument Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its holdings in Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.52. 519,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,426. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Argus dropped their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

