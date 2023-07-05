Monument Capital Management Buys 1,635 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Crescent Sterling Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,372. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.49. The company has a market cap of $161.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

