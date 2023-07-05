Monument Capital Management Has $2.37 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Monument Capital Management lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,835 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.85. 1,896,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,921,686. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.