Monument Capital Management Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 1.3% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 23.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 577.3% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 222.5% during the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.05. 197,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,652. The stock has a market cap of $69.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

