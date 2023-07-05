Monument Capital Management Makes New $464,000 Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. CL King reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CBRL traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.09. 179,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.90 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.04.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.64%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

