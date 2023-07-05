Monument Capital Management Raises Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 59.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 513,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after buying an additional 106,704 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 717,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,217,921. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

