Monument Capital Management Sells 16,613 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,613 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,926,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,387. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

