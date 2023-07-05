Monument Capital Management Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,423,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.46 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,777. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.60. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

